Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent International Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of ENV opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

