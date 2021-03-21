Enzyme Finance Market Cap Tops $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00646175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

