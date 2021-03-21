EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.21 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. EOS has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00007307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,023,348 coins and its circulating supply is 951,522,936 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

