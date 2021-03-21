Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

