Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $288,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 82.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $338.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

