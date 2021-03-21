Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 318,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yelp by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

