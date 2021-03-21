Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

