Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,582 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,405. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

