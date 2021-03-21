Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.