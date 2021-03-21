Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Shares of ODFL opened at $230.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

