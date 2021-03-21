Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 13,262 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $952,974.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,881.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,402,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,837,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,769 shares of company stock valued at $614,640,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

