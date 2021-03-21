Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 20,676 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.43% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

