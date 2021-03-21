Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Express by 84.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,369,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $140.71 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

