Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE ESS opened at $275.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.56. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

