Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $803.28 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $803.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $12.11 or 0.00021115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.53 or 0.03111010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

