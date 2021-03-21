Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits Market Capitalization of $432,661.85

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $432,661.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
Ethereum Gold Profile
Ethereum Gold Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
