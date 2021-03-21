Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits Market Capitalization of $432,661.85

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $432,661.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

