ETHplode Trading Up 50.9% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $76,860.59 and $56.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,877,094 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,993 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.