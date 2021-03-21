Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2,878.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,259. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

