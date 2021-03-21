EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,743.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. EUNO has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $26,743.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.10 or 0.00707861 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 146.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,151,701,271 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

