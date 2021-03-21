Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $$3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

