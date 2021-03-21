EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 134.2% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 85.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 134.2% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $194,084.97 and $99,559.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00080218 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

