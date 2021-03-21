Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce sales of $24.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.33 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eventbrite by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 270,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

