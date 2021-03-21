Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Critical Contrast

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synacor and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synacor and Eventure Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synacor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synacor and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synacor currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc., a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also provides Cloud ID Authentication, a cloud-based identity and access management platform for large enterprises that offers native single sign on, home-based authentication, and device management to reduce login friction and enhance security; Email/Collaboration services, which include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company serves video, internet, and communications providers; device manufactures; media companies; government entities; enterprises; financial institutions; and small and medium sized businesses. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

