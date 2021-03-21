Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Everest Re Group worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $245.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

