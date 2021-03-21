EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 306,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,608. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $138,409.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,304. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EverQuote by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.