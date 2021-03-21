Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,225 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQUA opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

