EXMO Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $509,079.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $509,079.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.