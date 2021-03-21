Expanse Market Capitalization Hits $2.73 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $25,386.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.28 or 0.03111397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00341077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.00916224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00403796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00351918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00258154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020787 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

