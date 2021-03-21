Expanse Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $14,417.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,403.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.86 or 0.03148498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.00346164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.93 or 0.00927125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00415904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00356380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00263032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021442 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

