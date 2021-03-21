Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,768,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $75,029,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,996,000 after buying an additional 1,665,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,439,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,185,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.