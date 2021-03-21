F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.11.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.25. 631,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
