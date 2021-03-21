F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.25. 631,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

