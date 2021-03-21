F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.