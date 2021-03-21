Faceter 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,259.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $368,494.85 and approximately $2,259.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

