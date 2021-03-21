FairCoin (FAIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $30,703.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089385 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005244 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

