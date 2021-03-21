Falcon Project (FNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,105.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $150,105.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Falcon Project Token Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

