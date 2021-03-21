FansTime Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.