FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 414,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,286. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 250.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after buying an additional 3,264,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

