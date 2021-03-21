Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 121,989 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Paylocity worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paylocity by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

