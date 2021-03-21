Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 184,221 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of DaVita worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

