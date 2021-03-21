Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,359 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of HubSpot worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $448.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

