Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 24,190 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.38% of PRA Health Sciences worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

PRAH opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.