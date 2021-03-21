Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,056 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of UGI worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 268,744 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

