Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 70,604 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.08 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

