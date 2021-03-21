Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of DraftKings worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

DKNG stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

