Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.85% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.