Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of NVR worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NVR by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,630,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,612.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,249.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,125.00 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,023.60.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

