Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.56% of Gossamer Bio worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $708.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

