Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,429 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.85% of StepStone Group worth $32,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

