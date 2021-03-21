Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 31,957 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average of $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

