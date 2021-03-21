Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 320,862 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.